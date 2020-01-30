Грета Тунберг станет товарным знаком и зарегистрирует свое имя в качестве бренда
Грета Тунберг зарегистрирует свое имя и название своего эко-движения в качестве товарных знаков. Эта мера была принята в качестве защиты от самозванцев, которые именуют себя представителями Греты в коммерческих целях.
Такая информация появилась на ее странице в Instagram.
17-летняя эко-активистка из Швеции Грета Тунберг рассказала, что подала заявку на регистрацию своего имени и названия движения молодежи против изменения климата "Fridays For Future" в качестве товарных знаков.
"Я подала заявку на регистрацию моего имени, а так же Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk for klimatet (шведское название движения - Ред.) и так далее в качестве торговых знаков. Это нужно для защиты движения и его деятельности", - написала Тунберг в своем посте.
По ее словам, она часто сталкивалась с тем, что ее имя или название движения использовалось третьими лицами в целях получения коммерческой выгоды.
"К сожалению, есть люди, которые пытаются выдать себя за меня или лживо заявляют, что они "представляют" меня, чтобы общаться с высокопоставленными лицами, политиками, СМИ, деятелями искусства и так далее", - добавила Тунберг.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
